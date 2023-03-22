Enter the characters shown in the image.

Kerala NMMS Result 2022 is out today at official website with details

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result was released today, March 21. The students' NMSS results 2022 will be available at the official website of nmmse. .gov.in. Candidates have to enter their roll number and date of birth to get to the Kerala NMMS result 2022. The student's information, including their score, rank, and other details, are all included in the NMMS exam result for 2022. In November 2022, the NMMS exam for 2023 was held.

Kerala NMMS Result 2022: Details to download

1. Visit the official website at nmmse.kerala.gov.in.

2. Press the NMMS result in the 2022-23 link.

3. Include credentials such as birth dates and roll numbers.

4. The NMMS 2022 PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the name of the student as well as the details of the school in the NMMS 2022.

6. Shortlisted candidates will also be able to view their MAT and SAT scores and the cutoff marks.

Kerala NMMS Result 2022: Scoreboard

Categories shape qualifying marks. Students in the General category who have taken the MAT and SAT must score at least 40% in the exams, while students in the reserved category must score at least 32%.