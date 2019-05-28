Kerala Plus One Result 2019 to be announced today: Steps to download marks

-
Kerala Plus One Result 2019 | Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Thiruvananthapuram will declare DHSE Plus One result at 11 am today.
The Kerala Plus One Result will be available on DHSE's official website dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can also check their marks on alternate websites like keralaresults.nic.in and examresults.net. This year, around 400,000 students appeared for the Kerala Board Plus One examinations.
Kerala Plus One Result: Steps to check DHSE Plus One result
Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, dhsekerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link “DHSE Plus One Result 2019” available on the home page.
Step 3: Enter your DHSE Plus One Roll Number and Date of Birth in the space provided.
Step 4: Click on 'submit'
Step 5: The Kerala Plus One Result 2019 will be displayed on the next page.
Step 6: Download and take the printout of the same for future refrence.
In case there are any discrepancies in the results the students are advised to inform the officials of the Kerala Board of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education.
Earlier the board had declared the Kerala Plus two result 2019 on May 8, 2019, for 420,000 students.