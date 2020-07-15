Kerala DHSE +2 result 2020: Step-by-step guide to download Kerala results

2020: Kerala is set to announce the Kerala DHSE results for Class 12 students today. The Directorate of Higher Secondary or DHSE, will announce Kerala DHSE +2 result on its official website dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. DHSE will be releasing Technical Higher Secondary, Art Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results along with the general stream results today. More than 4.2 lakh students are expecting their DHSE 12th result. Unlike most boards, Kerala will release the result based on all the exams. Even as Kerala Class 12 exams were put on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, the same were conducted again in June. The result was expected by July 10 but then was rescheduled to be released on July 15.

Kerala result: How to check Kerala DHSE +2 result 2020

Step 1: Visit dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Kerala DHSE second year results

Step 3: Enter your exam details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your Kerala Plus Two results from next page

Step 6: Make sure you download the result for future reference

Kerala result: Check Kerala DHSE +2 result 2020 in App

DHSE will release the Plus Two results on the DHSE app hosted Google Playstore, iExam.

Students can check Kerala Class 12 result on

keralaresults.nic.in,

results.itschool.gov.in,

dhsekerala.gov.in, and

prd.kerala.gov.in

examresults.net