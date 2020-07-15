Kerala DHSE +2 result 2020: Step-by-step guide to download Kerala results

-
Kerala result 2020: Kerala is set to announce the Kerala DHSE results for Class 12 students today. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE, will announce Kerala DHSE +2 result on its official website dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. DHSE will be releasing Technical Higher Secondary, Art Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results along with the general stream results today. More than 4.2 lakh students are expecting their DHSE 12th result. Unlike most boards, Kerala will release the result based on all the exams. Even as Kerala Class 12 exams were put on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, the same were conducted again in June. The result was expected by July 10 but then was rescheduled to be released on July 15.
Kerala result: How to check Kerala DHSE +2 result 2020
Step 1: Visit dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Kerala DHSE second year results
Step 3: Enter your exam details
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Check your Kerala Plus Two results from next page
Step 6: Make sure you download the result for future reference
Kerala result: Check Kerala DHSE +2 result 2020 in App
DHSE will release the Plus Two results on the DHSE app hosted Google Playstore, iExam.
Students can check Kerala Class 12 result on
keralaresults.nic.in,
results.itschool.gov.in,
dhsekerala.gov.in, and
prd.kerala.gov.in
examresults.net