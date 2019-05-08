Kerala DHSE +2 result 2019 to be declared today: Here's what you must know

-
-
Kerala is set to announce the Kerala DHSE results for Class 12 students today. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE, will announce Kerala DHSE 12th results on its official website dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The DHSE will declare the results in a press conference, which is scheduled to be held from the PRD Chambers of Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, the Plus Two results will be published on the official websites. DHSE will be releasing Technical Higher Secondary, Art Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results along with the general stream results today. More than 4.2 lakh students are expecting their DHSE 12th result.
Kerala result: How to check Kerala DHSE +2 result 2019
Step 1: Visit dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on Kerala DHSE second year results
Step 3: Enter your exam details
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Check your Kerala Plus Two results from next page
Step 6: Make sure you download the result for future reference
Kerala result: Check Kerala DHSE +2 result 2019 in App
DHSE will release the Plus Two results on the DHSE app hosted Google Playstore, iExam.
Students can check Kerala Class 12 result on
keralaresults.nic.in,
results.itschool.gov.in,
dhsekerala.gov.in, and
prd.kerala.gov.in
examresults.net