Kerala DHSE +2 result 2019 to be declared today: Here's what you must know

Kerala is set to announce the Kerala DHSE results for Class 12 students today. The Directorate of Higher Secondary or DHSE, will announce Kerala DHSE 12th results on its official website and keralaresults.nic.in. The DHSE will declare the results in a press conference, which is scheduled to be held from the PRD Chambers of Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, the Plus Two results will be published on the official websites. DHSE will be releasing Technical Higher Secondary, Art Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results along with the general stream results today. More than 4.2 lakh students are expecting their DHSE 12th result.

Kerala result: How to check Kerala DHSE +2 result 2019

Step 1: Visit or keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Kerala DHSE second year results

Step 3: Enter your exam details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your Kerala Plus Two results from next page

Step 6: Make sure you download the result for future reference

Kerala result: Check in App

DHSE will release the Plus Two results on the DHSE app hosted Google Playstore, iExam.

Students can check Kerala Class 12 result on

keralaresults.nic.in,

results.itschool.gov.in,

dhsekerala.gov.in, and

prd.kerala.gov.in

examresults.net