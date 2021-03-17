Kerala SSLC, HSC 2021: Timetable revised; know the full schedule

Kerala SSLC, HSC 2021: The has further rescheduled Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary (HSC) exams 2021 due to the assembly election in the state. While the exam, as scheduled, will commence from April 8, there are alterations in the dates of various papers. The SSLC social science paper, which was earlier to be held on April 15 is scheduled now for April 27, while the physics paper will be held on that date.

Last year, the board exams were affected due to the pandemic, and several papers were conducted later in May. The results were released in June. To pass the exam, a candidate is required to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks.

Kerala SSLC timetable 2021



First Language-part 1: April 8

Third Language/ Hindi/ Gen Knowledge: April 9

Second Language-English: April 12

Social Science: April 15

First Language-part 2: April 19

Physics: April 21

Biology: April 23

Mathematics: April 27

Chemistry: April 29

The entire date sheet is available at the website- keralapareekshabhavan.in