Kerala SSLC, HSC 2021: Timetable revised; know the full schedule

-
ALSO READ
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadom
As Kerala CPI-M releases list, it's make or break for Vijayan
SilverLine will fast-track social, economic development in Kerala: Minister
Kerala election 2021 on April 6; counting on May 2: All you need to know
-
Kerala SSLC, HSC 2021: The Kerala government has further rescheduled Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary (HSC) exams 2021 due to the assembly election in the state. While the exam, as scheduled, will commence from April 8, there are alterations in the dates of various papers. The SSLC social science paper, which was earlier to be held on April 15 is scheduled now for April 27, while the physics paper will be held on that date.
Last year, the board exams were affected due to the pandemic, and several papers were conducted later in May. The results were released in June. To pass the exam, a candidate is required to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks.
Kerala SSLC timetable 2021
First Language-part 1: April 8
Third Language/ Hindi/ Gen Knowledge: April 9
Second Language-English: April 12
Social Science: April 15
First Language-part 2: April 19
Physics: April 21
Biology: April 23
Mathematics: April 27
Chemistry: April 29
The entire date sheet is available at the website- keralapareekshabhavan.in
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor