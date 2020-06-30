Kerala SSLC result 2020 to be declared at 2pm: How and where to check marks

Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be released today at 2 pm. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or Kerala SSLC exam result will be announced on official websites, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.nic.in. The SSLC exams were postponed from March to May due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of Covid-19. The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30. Over 1.3 million students in SSLC, +1 and +2 appeared for the exams held under strict health protocols.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020

The exams of English, Maths, and Social Science has been evaluated on an 80:20 (written exam:internal marks) basis. The exams for all other subjects, except information technology, have been evaluated on a 40:10 basis. Information technology paper has been evaluated on 30:10:10 basis on the theory paper, practical exams and internal exams.

will only show the grades of the students and no score will be recorded in the school leaving certificates. In case candidates require marks for admission for higher education, they are to put in request to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan with an application fee of Rs 100 and the marks will be sent to the educational institution privately.

How to check Kerala SSLC 2020 result

Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result

Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in

Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Students will also be able to check Kerala SSLC result 2020 at these alternative websites: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC result 2019

Last year, the Kerala SSLC result was declared on May 6. A total of 434,729 students had appeared for the exam last year. 426,513 students, which equals to 98.11%, had qualified the exam.

Kerala SSLC result 2020: Pass percentage

For Kerala Class 10 results, the overall pass percentage in 2019 was 97.84%

Kerala SSLC result 2020: Topper

Bhavana N Sivadas topped the Kerala SSLC 2019 exam by scoring 99.8 per cent