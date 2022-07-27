Kerala University PG entrance result 2022 declared; check details here

University on Wednesday declared the PG CSS entrance result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their PG provisional result 2022 on the official website- admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

The University PG entrance examinations were held from June 26 to July 3, 2022 for various departments. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their ranks and are advised to note that the ranklist released on the website is provisional in nature and should not be considered as final, until the University of states otherwise. The PG CSS results have been declared for over 60 PG courses, including, LLM, MA History, M. Sc Chemistry among others.

The final result list is expected to be out soon after the objections (if any) raised by the shortlisted candidates. Students who have qualified the entrance exam in their desired post graduate course, can now approach the university regarding their seats in the PG programme.