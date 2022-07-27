JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

MPSOS 10th, 12th result 2022 declared: Here's how to check your marks

TS EAMCET revised hall ticket 2022 released: Here's how you can download
Business Standard

Kerala University PG entrance result 2022 declared; check details here

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their PG provisional result 2022 on the official website- admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in

Topics
Kerala result | Kerala

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Results, Exam results
Students who have qualified the entrance exam in their desired post graduate course, can now approach the university regarding their seats in the PG programme.
Kerala University on Wednesday declared the PG CSS entrance result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their PG provisional result 2022 on the official website- admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in. The Kerala University PG entrance examinations were held from June 26 to July 3, 2022 for various departments. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their ranks and are advised to note that the ranklist released on the website is provisional in nature and should not be considered as final, until the University of Kerala states otherwise. The PG CSS results have been declared for over 60 PG courses, including, LLM, MA History, M. Sc Chemistry among others. The final result list is expected to be out soon after the objections (if any) raised by the shortlisted candidates. Students who have qualified the entrance exam in their desired post graduate course, can now approach the university regarding their seats in the PG programme.
Here's how you can check your Kerala University PG entrance exam result 2022:

1.

Visit the official website of Kerala university - admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in. 2. On the homepage, find the link for 'PG provisional ranklist' 3. Click on the link and you will be redirected to the page where merit lists are placed. 4. Select your course and click on submit to check the list 5. Search for your name by typing your exam roll number 6. Download and take printout for future reference

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 23:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY