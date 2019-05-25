KMAT 2010 registration open: Check dates, test centres, other details

Karnataka Private Post Graduate College’s Association (KPPGCA) has announced the application form on its official website kmatindia.com. The deadline for applying for KMAT Karnataka 2019 online is July 10, 2019 and the application fee is Rs 826 (including GST). All candidates must check the KMAT eligibility criteria before filling the KMAT Karnataka application form.

Steps to fill KMAT Karnataka Application Form 2019 application form can be filled both online and offline mode.

How to fill Karnataka Application Form: Online Mode

Step 1: Go to the official website - kmatindia

Step 2: Fill all details such as Name, DOB, Qualification details etc

Step 3: Upload the scanned photograph and signature Step 4: Payment can be made online via Debit/Credit/Netbanking etc

Step 5: After submitting, take a printout of application form for future use.

How to Fill KMAT Karnataka 2019 Application Form: Offline Mode

Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT- kmatindia, choose offline registration mode and download the KMAT application form

Step 2: After taking a printout of an application form, candidates may fill all details such as name, DOB, Qualification details etc.

Step 3: Paste a passport size photo and sign where space is provided. Step 4: Exam fee can be paid via demand draft of Rs 800 in favour of “ KMAT 2019” and amount can be prepared any nationalized bank.

Step 5: Take a photocopy of DD and application form for the acknowledgement.

About KMAT 2019

KMAT Karnataka will be conducted on July 21, 2019 (Tentative) in offline mode. KMAT is conducted for candidates are aspiring to pursue MBA from the participating B-schools in Karnataka.

Important dates to remember:

Last date of filling application form is July 10

is July 21, 2019

KMAT 2019 test centre:

Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bellary, Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga