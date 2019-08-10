KMAT 2019 Result to be announced on kmatindia.com on August 15: Reports

Private Post Graduate College’s Association (KPPGCA) will announce results on August 15 on its official website kmatindia.com, according to media reports. However, the official website of has not made an announcement on this yet.

About

KMAT was conducted on July 21, 2019, in the offline mode. KMAT is conducted for candidates aspiring to pursue MBA from the participating in

Important dates:

Last date of filling application form was July 10

KMAT 2019 Exam date was July 21, 2019

KMAT 2019 test centres:

Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bellary, Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga.