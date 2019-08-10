KMAT 2019 Result to be announced on kmatindia.com on August 15: Reports

-
Karnataka Private Post Graduate College’s Association (KPPGCA) will announce KMAT 2019 results on August 15 on its official website kmatindia.com, according to media reports. However, the official website of KMAT 2019 has not made an announcement on this yet.
About KMAT 2019
KMAT Karnataka was conducted on July 21, 2019, in the offline mode. KMAT is conducted for candidates aspiring to pursue MBA from the participating B-schools in Karnataka.
Important dates:
Last date of filling application form was July 10
KMAT 2019 Exam date was July 21, 2019
KMAT 2019 test centres:
Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bellary, Bijapur, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga.