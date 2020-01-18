LEAD-ing the way: This model helps affordable pvt schools improve learning

Affordable private schools (APS), which have sprung up in small towns as an alternative to the free and poor-quality state schools, are often only marginally better than the latter. The educational outcomes in these schools, which are anywhere between 200,000 and 400,000 in number, are mostly abysmal.

And unfortunately, neither the NGOs nor entrepreneurs in the education technology space have much time for them. That’s the gap Sumeet Mehta (whose parents were both teachers based primarily in smaller towns) and Smita Mehta have attempted to close through their LEAD schools ...