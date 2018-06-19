Want admission in DU? Here's a subject-wise cut-off of top colleges

on Monday announced its first cut-off list for merit-based admissions into undergraduate courses for the 2018-19 academic year. The overall minimum required marks for admissions this year are lower than that of last year.

The Lady Shriram College has set the highest cut-off marks at 98.75 per cent for its BA (Programme) course.

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Hons) in Journalism, while LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) in Psychology.

Last year, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) in Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. In humanities stream, Khalsa College had set the highest cut-off at 99 per cent for BA (Hons) in Political Science.



St Stephen's College was the first to release its cut-off. For commerce students, the cut-off for Economics (Hons) was pegged at 98.75 per cent, and 98 and 97.5 per cent for humanities and science students respectively. The cut-off for English (Hons) was 97.5 per cent.

Here are the cut-off marks for admissions into some of the top colleges under Delhi University:

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR):

B A Programme: 98.75

B Com (Hons): 97.25

B A (Hons) Economics: 97.75

B A (Hons) English: 97.50

B A (Hons) Sociology: 96.25

B A (Hons) Sanskrit: 66.00

B A (Hons) Psychology: 98.25

B A (Hons) Political Science: 97.75

B A (Hons) Philosophy: 94.00

B A (Hons) Journalism: 97.25

B A (Hons) History: 96.50

B A (Hons) Hindi: 86.00

Hindu College

B A (Hons) Economics: 98.00

B A (Hons) English: 98.00

B A (Hons) Hindi: 91.00

B A (Hons) History: 96.25

B A (Hons) Philosophy: 93.25

B A (Hons) Political Science: 97.00

B A (Hons) Sanskrit: 77.00

B A (Hons) Sociology: 96.00

B A Programme: 97.00

B Com (Hons): 97.50

Hansraj College

B A (Hons) Economics: 98.00

B A (Hons) English: 97.25

B A (Hons) Hindi: 86.00

B A (Hons) History: 96.00

B A (Hons) Sanskrit: 71.00

B A Programme:96.25

B Com (Hons): 97.50

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

B A (Hons) Economics: 98.50

B Com (Hons): 97.75

Miranda House

B A (Hons) Bengali: 65.00

B A (Hons) Economics: 97.75

B A (Hons) English: 97.50

B A (Hons) Geography: 97.00

B A (Hons) Hindi: 88.00

B A (Hons) History: 96.50

B A (Hons) Philosophy: 91.50

B A (Hons) Political Science: 97.00

B A (Hons) Sanskrit: 70.00

B A (Hons) Sociology: 96.25

B A Programme: 96.50



This year, the total number of male applicants are 144,248, women 134,297 and other applicants 29.

According to an official from the university, 278,544 aspirants have made payments.



