Madras University to release UG,PG results soon; click here to know more

University of Madras (UNOM) will soon release its results on the official website unom.ac.in.
The undergraduate and post-graduate results for the second, fourth, and sixth semesters at Madras University are awaited. According to media reports, the results for the sixth semester at Madras University was speculated to be announced on Monday.
Students who took the examination can view their June results on unom.ac.in. Students should be aware that the results have not yet been released publicly. Students are advised to regularly check the website for updates. The official results website, result.unom.ac.in, currently has the November 2021 exam results available.
Madras University would start the exams for its distance education courses in the interim. On ideunom.ac.in, the schedule for the various courses is now accessible and for most of the topics, examinations will start on September 3.
