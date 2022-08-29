Madras University to release UG,PG results soon; click here to know more

University of Madras (UNOM) will soon release its results on the official website unom.ac.in.

The undergraduate and post-graduate results for the second, fourth, and sixth semesters at Madras University are awaited. According to media reports, the results for the sixth semester at Madras University was speculated to be announced on Monday.

Students who took the examination can view their June results on unom.ac.in. Students should be aware that the results have not yet been released publicly. Students are advised to regularly check the website for updates. The official results website, result.unom.ac.in, currently has the November 2021 available.

Once released, here’s how to check your UNOM Madras University Result 2022: Step 1: Go to unom.ac.in and under Examination Tab select the type of exam. Step 2: Scroll to results window or go directly to result.unom.ac.in link provided above. Step 3: On the new window that opens, enter your register number and click on "Get Result". Step 4: Your Madras University result would be provided on the page.

Madras University would start the exams for its distance courses in the interim. On ideunom.ac.in, the schedule for the various courses is now accessible and for most of the topics, examinations will start on September 3.