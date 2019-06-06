Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 likely to be declared today: How to check

The Board SSC result is expected to be announced today by the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE).

Though there is no official declaration by the board, several media outlets have reported June 6 as the date for declaration of the Board SSC Result 2019.

Once declared, the will be available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check 10th result 2019:

1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on the Board Result tab

3. result page will appear on the screen

4. Enter your Roll Number and other details

5. Click View Result

6. Save a copy of the result

This year, over 1.7 million students appeared in the Maharashtra SSC examination, according to India Today. had conducted the exam in March 2019. Last year, 16,28,613 students appeared in the exam. Of them 14,56,203 students passed. With a pass percentage of 96 per cent, students from the Konkan region had secured the best result. Nagpur had secured the last position with 85.97 per cent.

Supplementary exams for students who fail to clear the Class 10 board exams will be held in July. The will announce instructions for supplementary exams after the SSC result 2019 are declared.

The Maharashtra Board had announced the 12th exam result on May 28, 2019.