Maharashtra SSC result 2020: Average marking for cancelled Geography exam

Maharashtra SSC result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) has decided to award an average of marks obtained in other subjects for the Class 10 Geography paper, which was cancelled because of coronavirus lockdown. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 23. Over 1.7 million students appeared for SSC exams in Maharashtra, which were scheduled between March 3 and 23.

"Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects," a circular stated.

A similar rule will be applied in case of a vocational subject exam for differently-abled students, it stated.

"An average of marks obtained in written, oral, practical and internal evaluation of other subjects will be awarded for the subject," the notice read.

The Maharashtra class 10 result will be available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check class 10th result 2020 when it is declared

1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on the Board Result tab

3. MSBSHSE result page will appear on the screen

4. Enter your Roll Number and other details

5. Click View Result

6. Save a copy of the result



MSBSHSE has not yet confirmed the date on which Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be announced