Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 to be declared today: All you need to know

Maharashtra HSC Result will be declared on MSBSHSE's official website mahresult.nic.in today. Here's how to download marks

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 to be released today. Photo: Shutterstock

Maharashtra HSC Result | The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 for Class 12 today at 1 pm. Maharashtra 12th result will be available on MSBSHSE's official website mahresult.nic.in. Students can also check their result on alternate sites like results.maharashtraeducation.com and examresults.net. Maharashtra HSC Result will be declared for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. This year, about 1.5 million students are for Maharashtra Class 12 board exams. There are a total of nine divisions in Maharashtra -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

The HSC result 2019 Maharashtra was held from February 21 to March 20, 2019.

How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (Maharashtra 12th result):

Step 1: Log on to the Maharashtra Result web portal

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result March 2019 tab

Step 3: Enter your roll number and mother's name and click submit

Step 4: Take a printout for future reference

Maharashtra HSC Result 2018

Last year, the Maharashtra 12th results were announced on May 30. Around 1.416 million students appeared for Maharashtra HSC exam exam takers took the board examination.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: Pass percentage

Last year, MSBSHSE recorded a pass percentage of 88.41% in the Class 12 Board examinations. As many as 92.36% of girls had passed the Maharashtra HSC examination while the pass percentage for boys was recorded at 85.23%. The pass percentage for Science stream was recorded to be 95.85%, 89.50% for commerce stream and 78.93 per cent for Humanities.
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 07:19 IST

