Maharashtra MAH HM CET Result to be declared today: All you need to know

Directorate of Technical (DTE), Maharashtra is set to announce the result of 2019 today. exams are held to shortlist students and offer them and catering technology (HMCT) at an undergraduate level. DTE conducts in computer-based mode. The qualified candidates will be invited for counselling based on their rank. They will be alloted seats depending on their preference and rank secured.

Steps for MAH HM CET 2019 Counselling

Step 1 - Register for counselling and upload the documents in online mode

Step 2 - Verification of documents and confirmation of MAH HM CET 2019 registration for counselling

Step 3 - Announcement of provisional seat allotment for MAH HM CET 2019

Step 4 - Submission of grievance if any

Step 5 - Display of final seat allotment for MAH HM CET 2019 for candidates belonging to Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant

Step 6 - Display of Provisional Category wise Seats of MAH HM CET 2019 (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I

Step 7 - Candidates will have to report at the admission reporting centre for final confirmation of their admission.

List of MAH HM CET 2019 Participating Institutes

— All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society's College of HMCT, Pune

— Maharashtra State Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Pune

— Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidya Pratishthan Society Dr.D.Y.Patil Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Tathawade,Tal: Mulshi Pune

— Yugantar Society's Shri Balasaheb Tirpude College of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Nagpur

— A.J.M.V.P.S. Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology College, Ahmednagar

— Mahatama Gandhi Vidyamandir's College of Hotel Management & Catering Technology , Nashik

— Sinhgad Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Lonavala

— Tuli College of Hotel Management, Nagpur