Maharashtra NEET UG 2nd Allotment List 2019 declared; all you need to know

MHT-CET Medical allotment list 2019 declared: State CET cell has released the Maharashtra Allotment List 2019. The allotment list has been released for the second round of counselling. Candidates can check their MHT CET Medical allotment list 2019 on its official website mahacet.org and enter the required details in the login link.

This year 392,345 students appeared for MHT CET. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test was held from May 2 to May 13. Earlier, the 2nd allotment list was to be released on 29th July 2019 but it was postponed later.

After completion of allotment in the 2nd Round of MHT-CET Medical Counselling 2019, candidates are supposed to report to the assigned institute to complete the admission formalities.

Steps to check Maharashtra 2nd Allotment List 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, mahacet.org. Click on the NEET-UG option

Step 2: Click on link for 2nd allotment List 2019

Step 3: Enter asked credentials

Step 4: Check allotment status

Step 5: Download th provisional allotment letter