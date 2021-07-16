JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Students not to be denied admission in govt schools for no TC: Sisodia
Business Standard

Maharashtra SSC result 2021 to be declared on mahresult.nic.in at 1pm today

Maharashtra SSC result 2021 will be declared today by MSBSHSE on mahresult.nic.in: Know how marks will be calculated for Maharashtra 10th Result 2021

Topics
Maharashtra Board result | exam results | SSC result

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Results
Photo: shuttershock.com

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra SSC result 2021 at 1 pm today. Students can check their Maharashtra 10th result 2021 at mahresult.nic.in. The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Thursday that Maharashtra SSC result 2021 would be announced on Friday at 1 pm. Around 1.5 million students are awaiting the class 10 board exam result this year. Apart from the official website, students can also visit result websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their result.

Maharashtra SSC 2021 marking scheme

Class 10th Maharashtra SSC board students will be evaluated on the basis of the scores obtained in internal examinations of Classes 9 and 10. Last year, SSC results were declared on July 29 and the pass percentage was 95.30 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC Result: How to download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2021

Step 1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2. Click on SSC Result 2021 link

Step 3. Enter asked credentials

Step 4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2021

Step 5. Save the result once it appears on the screen

About Maharashtra SSC exam

Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The board was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 16 2021. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY