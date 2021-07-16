Maharashtra SSC result 2021 to be declared on mahresult.nic.in at 1pm today

Maharashtra 2021: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra 2021 at 1 pm today. Students can check their Maharashtra 10th result 2021 at mahresult.nic.in. The state minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Thursday that Maharashtra 2021 would be announced on Friday at 1 pm. Around 1.5 million students are awaiting the class 10 board exam result this year. Apart from the official website, students can also visit result websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their result.

Maharashtra SSC 2021 marking scheme

Class 10th Maharashtra SSC board students will be evaluated on the basis of the scores obtained in internal examinations of Classes 9 and 10. Last year, SSC results were declared on July 29 and the pass percentage was 95.30 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC Result: How to download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2021

Step 1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2. Click on SSC Result 2021 link

Step 3. Enter asked credentials

Step 4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2021

Step 5. Save the result once it appears on the screen

About Maharashtra SSC exam

Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary The board was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.