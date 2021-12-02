Manipal launches digital learning resource MedAce for medical undergrads

-
-
Leading international provider of quality business and marketing solutions in higher education, Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) on Thursday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind digital learning and assessment resource for undergraduate MBBS students in India.
Aimed at complementing formal medical education and offering assisted learning, Manipal MedAce is an MBBS learning resource designed around the principles of e-learning and mapped to the medical curriculum.
According to Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO of MaGE, MedAce's features include interactive, multimedia learning modules for core topics, short lecture capsules from top Indian medical faculty, case-based learning tools, knowledge checkpoints, and question banks for exam practice.
"Manipal MedAce is the outcome of extensive market research done by us on the need gap present in undergraduate MBBS learning today. While there are multiple providers of learning products in the UG and PG Prep space, there is evident whitespace for actual MBBS learning, which we hope to fill through our offering. Manipal MedAce brings together our rich heritage and expertise in medical education and a deep understanding of learners and their needs," said Panchanandan.
With roughly 540 medical colleges in the country witnessing annual intake of over 80,000 students, Manipal aims to help medical undergraduates in revising their formal education learnt in colleges, apart from helping them with university exams. "MedAce is not here to replace formal medical education nor are we trying to be a test prep. We are essentially a learning resource for medical students," Panchanandan.
Based on yearly subscription, MedAce is priced at Rs 22000 with GST while its introductory offer is at Rs 19000 with GST.
Commenting on the product, Pragna Rao, Academic Advisor, Manipal MedAce, said that Manipal MedAce was built as a student-friendly digital resource to supplement the CBME curriculum. The resource explains basic concepts and clarifies doubts helping the student to revise efficiently.
"Manipal MedAce’s curated content includes clinical, practical, and dissection videos, quizzes, lecture capsules, diagrams, and infographics. Linker case videos unique to Manipal MedAce, allow first-year MBBS students to have early clinical exposure and apply Basic Sciences principles in a hospital setting. Assessments include case-based and image-based questions to perform well in-class tests and university exams," said Rao.
