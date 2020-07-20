MBOSE SSLC result 2020 out on megresults.nic.in: Steps to download marks

MBOSE Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary (MBOSE) has declared the MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 or MBSE Class 10 Result. All the Meghalaya Board students who had appeared for the exam can check their MBOSE SSLC result or MBOSE class 10 result on the official website at mbose.in. The students can alternatively check the results through other official websites like megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha. Candidates can check the results on third-party websites like www.indiaresults.com or www.examresults.net.

This year, over 50,000 students appeared for Meghalaya SSLC Board Exam or Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exams 2020.

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download MBOSE SSLC Result 2020’ link

Step 3: On the new page, enter MBOSE Class 10 registration number, roll number

Step 4: Meghalaya Board 2020 Class 10 Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the Meghalaya SSLC Results and take a print out for further reference.

MBOSE Class 10 Result 2020: Check marks via SMS

Students can also check their Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2020, Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020 via SMS.

Step 1: Type MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263