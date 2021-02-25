Medical, technical education will be imparted in local languages: PM Modi

Prime Minister said today that his Government is working towards a system where medical and technical would be given in

Addressing a public rally at Puducherry today, the Prime Minister said, "Government is working towards a system where medical and technical would be given in Many students will gain from this."

He added that coastal development and making cooperative sectors stronger are two other key focus areas of the Government. The NDA administration believes that the road to AatmanirbharBharat will not be completed without a strong blue economy.

While kickstarting the BJP's campaign at Puducherry today, Modi said the NDA Government at the Centre wants to make Puducherry as the BEST (B- Business Hub, E- Hub, S- Spiritual Hub and T- Tourism Hub).

In his address at the public rally, he came down heavily on the opposition, saying, "Congress does not believe in working for the people. There was non-cooperation from the Congress government in Puducherry towards pro-people central schemes. Puducherry deserves a government whose high command consists of the people of Puducherry, not a small group of Congress leaders sitting in Delhi".

He added, "NDA assures Puducherry-the next government will be a people-powered government. In 2016, Puducherry did not get a people’s government. They got a Government that was busy serving the Congress high command in Delhi."

"In Puducherry I am seeing great happiness. Many development works have been inaugurated today and secondly, the people of Puducherry are celebrating freedom from the mis-governance of the Congress," said the Prime Minister.

He said the people of Puducherry will now punish the anti-democratic mindset of Congress.

Instead of telling the truth to the nation, the former Puducherry Chief Minister gave a wrong translation of the woman’s words. A helpless woman was complaining about the Puducherry government's neglect during cyclone and floods, said the Prime Minister.

It may be noted, recently a video went viral in which Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who stepped down early this week after the political drama in the State, is seen wrongly translating a fisherwoman's grievance to Rahul Gandhi during his programme in Puducherry. "The culture Congress showed in Puducherry in five years is how they work nationally. Our colonial rulers had the policy of divide and rule. Congress has a policy of divide, lie and rule," said the PRime Minister.

"He lied to the people and his own leader. Can a Party whose culture is based on lies ever serve people?, said the Prime Minister, adding that NDA wants to make Puducherry the BEST (B- Business Hub, E- Education Hub, S- Spiritual Hub and T- Tourism Hub).

He added, the NDA Government reforms in various sectors will help the IT, Pharma, textile and several other sectors. The Government is encouraging start-ups under the Start-up India programme. Compliance burdens are down. The recent PLI schemes will help entrepreneurs.

"We are working towards a system where medical and technical education would be given in Many students will gain from this," said the Prime Minister, adding that Puducherry is a beautiful confluence of many cultures. This is a wonderful place to become a hub of spiritual tourism.

