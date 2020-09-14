Micron Technology partners top varsities to foster tech innovations

Micron Technology, one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, is forming collaborations with some of the top institutes in the country to foster technology innovations.

The US-based company has introduced the Micron University Research Alliance (URAM), which will focus on building talent in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). It aims to reach over 10,000 students.

Micron, with a legacy of more than 43,000 patents, will guide the program’s efforts in bridging collaboration across different institutions. It will advance research and development in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and autonomous driving.

Micron Tech provides memory and storage solutions to various industries and its technology is being used in precision medicine, smartwatches, and vehicles.