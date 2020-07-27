MP +2 result 2020 to be declared today: Here are steps to download marks

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary (MPBSE) will declare MP 12th result 2020 today. Students can check their marks on the official websites of the MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. MP +2 students can also check results on mpbse.mponline.gov.in, examresult.net.

Around 600,000 students had appeared for the state class 12 exams, were initially scheduled to be held from March 2 till 31, but it was postponed midway due to the novel coronavirus.’

MP 12th Result 2020: Steps to check +2 result 2020

— Visit official website mpresults.nic.in

— On homepage fins a MP 12th Result 2020’ tab and click it

— Enter the required details like roll number/date of birth

— Click on submit button

— On the screen the MP Board 12th result 2020 will be shown.

— Download and keep the printout for future reference

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2020 through SMS

— Type a SMS in this style - MPBSE12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Once the message is sent, shortly you will receive the 2020 MP 12th Result in your phone’s inbox.

Apart from the official websites, the results can be expected from third party portals like examresults, jagran josh and indiaresults etc.

About MPBSE

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.