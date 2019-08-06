MPBSE declares MP Board Supplementary Results 2019 on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Supplementary Results 2019: The Board of School (MPBSE) has released the Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary examinations results on its official website mpbse.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for MP Board Supplementary Exam 2019 in July this year can now check their MP Board HSC 10th result 2019 and MP Board HSSC 12th result 2019 on these websites mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Direct link to download MP Board Supplementary Results 2019

To pass in the supplementary exam, students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks. The MP board held 10th supplementary exam between July 4 and July 10, 2019, and MP Board class 12th supplementary exam 2019 was conducted from July 4 to July 12, 2019. Earlier, the MP board had announced the results of written board examination for Class 10th on May 15, 2019.

Here’s how to check MP Board Supplementary Results 2019

Visit the official portal of MPBSE mpbse.nic.in

Click on ‘Results’ under ‘ Updations’ tab on the homepage

Click on these two links for respective results – ‘HIGHER SECONDARY (Class 12th) Examination Supplementary Result 2019’ and ‘HSC (Class 10th) Examination Supplementary Result July 2019’

Enter your roll number and application number

Click on ‘submit’ to download MP Board HSC 10th result 2019 and MP Board HSSC 12th result 2019

About MPBSE

The MPBSE is a government body responsible for determining the policy-related, administrative, cognitive, and intellectual direction of the state's higher educational system. The board regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate in It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges.