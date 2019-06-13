Mumbai University admission 2019: First merit list to release today

Admission 2019: According to reports, more than 200,000 candidates have registered for admissions to different courses at the University of Mumbai for the academic session 2019-2020. Colleges affiliated to the have received over 660,000 applications.

The first merit list for admission 2019 will release on June 13 and the document verification of the selected students will begin the next day on June 14.

The Mumbai University will release the second merit list on June 17 and the third merit list will be declared on June 20. The Mumbai University releases at total of three merit lists for admissions to undergraduate and diploma courses.

Students can submit their admission forms till today only.

After the release of first merit list for 2019, students will have to pay the admission fee between 15 to 17 June. In case of any difficulty during the admission procedure, students can dial up the helpline number – 02066834821.

commenced from May 29 and were closed on June 7.

Students can visit the official website of Mumbai University at mu.ac.in for more clarification and information regarding the merit lists, examinations, admissions, academic courses and schedules.