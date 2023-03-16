National Vaccination Day 2023: Know Importance of March 16, Theme, Quotes

-
India marks March 16 as National Vaccination Day, commemorating the Pulse Polio Immunization Programme launched in 1995.
India’s first oral polio vaccine dose was administered on March 16, 1995, as part of a World Health Organization (WHO) campaign starting in 1988. The government launched the 'Do Boond Zingaki Ki' (Two drops of life) campaign in 1998 to educate people about the advantages of vaccination.
Children aged 0 to 5 received two drops of the vaccine orally at public health centres as part of the polio eradication campaign. In 2011, India’s last case of polio was reported in Howrah, West Bengal. On March 27, 2014, the WHO declared India polio-free.
More than 324 million Indian children have been immunised against measles and rubella through MR vaccination campaigns, advancing the country's goal of eradicating diseases.
National Vaccination Day 2023: Importance
India celebrates National Vaccination Day to raise awareness about immunisation for both children and adults. India had a successful Covid–19 vaccination programme, securing people against a disease that struck the world three years ago.
National Vaccination Day 2023: Theme
The day is celebrated with a particular theme each year. The theme for 2022 was "Vaccines Work For Everyone." The theme for this year has not yet been revealed.
National Vaccination Day 2023: Quotes
• If you want to save your child from polio, you can pray, or you can inoculate. Choose science: Carl Sagan
• It’s important for children to be vaccinated so that they have the opportunity to become adults: Brad McKay
• Misinformation or distrust of vaccines can be like a contagion that can spread as fast as measles: Theresa Tam
• With infectious disease, without vaccines, there’s no safety in numbers: Seth Berkley
• Vaccines save lives; fear endangers them. It’s a simple message parents need to keep hearing: Jeffrey Kluger.
