NEET 2019 result: NTA to release marks today on ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release result 2019 today. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 result will be available on NTA's official website 2019 result will also be available on mcc.nic.in. This year, over 1.4 million candidates appeared for medical examination. All the candidates qualifying NEET (UG) - 2019 would be eligible for All India Quota and other quotas under the State Governments/Institutes, irrespective of the medium of the examination, subject to other eligibility criteria. The was conducted by on May 5 and May 20. On May 20 the examination was conducted for Fani-affected Odisha candidates and Karnataka exam takers whose trains got delayed. The NTA has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019 and accepted the objection against it.

Follow these steps to check NEET 2019 results:

1. Visit the NTA's official website – or mcc.nic.in

2. Click on "NEET Exam Results 2019 link.

3. Enter the examination roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.

4. Click on the 'submit' button.

5. Take a print out of the result copy and secure it for your future references.

NEET merit list and admission

NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2019, NEET Dental merit list 2019.

Category-wise NEET merit list

General category: Candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 per cent.

SC/ST/others: For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile.

PWD: For PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.

NEET 2019 Counselling

As soon as is announced, NTA will announce the counselling process too. The schedule for NEET counselling will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage. Last year, the first phase of NEET 2018 counselling was held from August 31 to September 3.

NEET 2019 result: Reservation of seats in government medical colleges

SC candidates: 15% seats

ST candidates: 7.5% seats

27% seats are reserved for OBC candidates

About NTA

National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as an autonomous organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

As per regulations framed under the Indian Medical Council Act -1956 and the Dentists Act-1948, NEET (UG) 2019 was be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India except for AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.