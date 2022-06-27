NEET 2022 Latest Update: NTA to release admit card at neet.nta.nic.in soon

2022 Latest Update: The (NTA) will conduct the UG 2022 on July 17 and the NTA will soon release admit cards for the same. The agency can anytime release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 exams and registered candidates will be able to download 2022 Hall Ticket from the official website, at neet.nta.nic.in.

This should be noted that the NTA usually issues admit cards 15 days prior to the examination date, however, the agency has not yet announced any specific date for the same. Thus, candidates are advised to keep a close check on the NEET NTA's official website.

Once the NTA will release the admit card for exams, the testing agency will also notify for the advanced information slip, which will have all the details such as examination centre, city and other important details.

How to download Admit Card 2022:

Go to the official site of NTA: neet.nta.nic.in > Click on the link that says 'Download NEET 2022 Admit card' on the homepage > A new page will pop up, log in using your credentials > You can now download and take a printout of your admit card.

The will be held on July 17 at various examination centres across the country in offline mode. Candidates need to carry a hard copy of their admit cards to the examination centre otherwise they would not be allowed to sit in the exam.