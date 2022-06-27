NEET 2022 Latest Update: NTA to release admit card at neet.nta.nic.in soon

-
ALSO READ
TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 released, know how to download
GUJCET 2022 Admit Card released, know how to download
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Understand EWS, OBC quota and what SC order means
JEE Main admit card 2022 expected this week: Check important details here
NEET Counselling 2021: Registration from today; know full process, schedule
-
NEET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2022 on July 17 and the NTA will soon release admit cards for the same. The agency can anytime release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 exams and registered candidates will be able to download NEET 2022 Hall Ticket from the official website, at neet.nta.nic.in.
This should be noted that the NTA usually issues admit cards 15 days prior to the examination date, however, the agency has not yet announced any specific date for the same. Thus, candidates are advised to keep a close check on the NEET NTA's official website.
Once the NTA will release the admit card for NEET UG exams, the testing agency will also notify for the advanced information slip, which will have all the details such as examination centre, city and other important details.
How to download NEET UG Admit Card 2022:
Go to the official site of NTA: neet.nta.nic.in > Click on the link that says 'Download NEET 2022 Admit card' on the homepage > A new page will pop up, log in using your credentials > You can now download and take a printout of your admit card.
The NEET-UG will be held on July 17 at various examination centres across the country in offline mode. Candidates need to carry a hard copy of their admit cards to the examination centre otherwise they would not be allowed to sit in the exam.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor