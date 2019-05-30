NEET Answer Key 2019 released: How you can download and check score

NEET Answer Key 2019: National Testing Agency, which conducted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET, came out with NEET 2019 Official Answer Key on May 29.

The official answer key of NEET UG can be used by candidates to predict their scores in the medical entrance exam. Candidates are advised to go through the official marking scheme as specified by NTA.

The marking scheme is: Correct answer: +4 marks Incorrect answer: -1 mark No answer: 0 Multiple answers: 0

Here's how you can download the NEET UG- 2019 Answer Key:

1. Go to the official website of https://ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on Candidate Login on the left panel

3. Enter you login credentials viz. Application number and Password

4. Click Login

5. Click on the option for downloading NEET UG- 2019 Answer Key