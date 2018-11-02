NEET-PG 2019 application out from Nov 2; Here's all you need to know

The on Friday in a notification announced the release date of the application form to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2019.

Students preparing to appear in 2019 have to fill the online application form which is available from November 2 to November 22, 2018 from 6 pm onwards.

The submission of application form isto be undertaken online at the website

According to the information bulletin, the prescribed examination fee for SC/ST/PWD(PH) candidates is Rs 2,750 and for General/OBC candidates is Rs 3,750 through net banking.

NEET-PGis an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entranceexamination foradmission to various MD/MSand courses.

The examination is scheduled to be held on January 6, 2019 while the results will be out on January 31, 2019.

Here's a guideline on filling the application form:

1. Visit the site nbe.edu.in and click on NEET-PG tab.

2. The candidates will then have to fill their basic details and get the username and password for further login.

3. Following uploading images and filling the educational qualification, the candidate needs to pay the application fee and submit the form.

Unlike before, students will not find much help by referring to previous years' question papers and patterns as the exam will see a complete overhaul from next year.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar earlier announced that a newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA) will now conduct the national-level examinations — NET, NEET, JEE (Mains). These exams were till now conducted by the CBSE.

All the candidates should go through the information bulletin carefully for eligibility criteria, scheme, and pattern of examination before filling the application form.