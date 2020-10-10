NEET result 2020: Final Answer key to be out soon; merit list by Oct 12

NEET 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET final answer key today or tomorrow. NTA released the OMR sheet on October 5, and also provided an option to challenge the responses. NTA will declare 2020 on ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in by October 12.

Steps to check NEET 2020 Answer key:

1. Visit ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on "NEET (UG) - 2020 Final Answer Key"

3. A PDF will open

4. Check how many questions you got right.

Steps to check NEET 2020 result:

Step 1. Visit the NTA's official website – ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on "NEET 2020 link.

Step 3. Enter the examination roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.

Step 4. Click on the 'submit' button.

Step 5. Take a print out of the result copy and secure it for your future references.

NEET 2020 result: Merit list and admission

NEET 2020 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2020, NEET Dental merit list 2020.

NTA concluded the NEET exam on September 13 in offline mode. Admission into MBBS,BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AH courses will be on the basis of NEET scores/ ranks.