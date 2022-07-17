JUST IN
NEET UG 2022 exams held across country today: Here's what you should know

The NEET UG 2022 exam will be held at various centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India

NEET

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Candidates undergo thermal screening to check their temperatures before they write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which selects students for India’s state-run medical colleges, at an examination centre in Delhi on September 12, 20
Candidates undergo thermal screening to check their temperatures before they write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which selects students for India’s state-run medical colleges, at an examination centre in Delhi. (File Photo)

Students aspiring to get admitted to medical courses in various colleges in India are today, July 17 appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate (NEET- UG 2022) exam across the nation. The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET UG 2022 exams today from 2 pm to 5.20 pm in pen and paper mode.

The NEET UG 2022 exam will be held at various centres located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

Over 1.8 million candidates have registered for the NEET undergraduate examination. Those who are appearing for the medical entrance exam on Sunday can download their NEET UG Admit Card from the official website of NTA, at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates should keep in mind the following points before the exam:

  1. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the indicated entry time
  2. Candidates need to take their admit card in hard format along with a passport-sized photograph to the exam centre, otherwise, they won't be allowed to appear for the examination
  3. Candidates also need to bring their original authorised identity card such as PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License etc
  4. Candidates need to post one post card size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background on the Proformadownloaded with the Admit Card
  5. Candidates are advised not to leave the examination room/hall without handing over their OMR Sheets to the invigilator on duty

First Published: Sun, July 17 2022. 11:42 IST

