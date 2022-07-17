NEET UG 2022 exams held across country today: Here's what you should know

Students aspiring to get admitted to medical courses in various colleges in India are today, July 17 appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate (NEET- UG 2022) exam across the nation. The National Testing Agency will conduct UG 2022 exams today from 2 pm to 5.20 pm in pen and paper mode.

The UG 2022 exam will be held at various centres located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

Over 1.8 million candidates have registered for the undergraduate examination. Those who are appearing for the medical entrance exam on Sunday can download their NEET UG Admit Card from the official website of NTA, at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates should keep in mind the following points before the exam: