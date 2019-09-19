NEIGRIHMS B.Sc Nursing result 2019 declared; check at neigrihms.gov.in

-
The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has declared the entrance result for BSc Nursing 2019-20 on its official website neigrihms.gov.in.
The result is out based on the merit list of students who cleared the examination according to the marks obtained by them. Students should know there is no provision of rechecking.
The students who qualified will be called for counselling and the list will be out on the official website. Also, the students have to appear for a medical examination on the same day of the counselling session.
Here are a few steps to help you check the result:
Step 1: Visit official website neigrihms.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the announcement tab on the homepage, then click on notices.
Step 3: Under the notification list, click on "Result of B.Sc Nursing Entrance Examination"
Step 4: The result list will appear on the screen or you can click here
Step 5: Save a copy of it for future reference
The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences was established by the Government of India in 1987. The institute offers the B.Sc Nursing course to fifty students annually. It is a programme of four years, leading to the award of a Degree of Bachelor of Science in Nursing.