NTA changes exam centres for NEET-UG, issues fresh e-Admit cards

The candidates have been advised to download their fresh e-Admit Card available on NTA website

BS Web Team 

National Testing Agency on Wednesday in a notification said the examination centres of The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (UG) have been either changed or corrected due to Lok Sabha elections.

The candidates have been advised to download their fresh e-Admit Card available on NTA website www.ntaneet.nic.in and report on time at the new examination centre on May 5, 2019.

"Candidates are advised to acquaint themselves with the location of the new examination centre allotted now, so that they don't face any difficulty in reaching," the notice read.

The nod for setting up NTA was given by the Union Cabinet and the budget for the same was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2017.

Click here to view the full list of changed/corrected centres.

Here's how to download admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official page ntaneet.nic.in and click on "Download Admit Card".

Step 2: Enter application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit.

Step 3: Check the details of your admit card such as roll number, names, categories, signature, date of birth, language of question paper and address of the examination centre.
First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 12:54 IST

