NTA changes exam centres for NEET-UG, issues fresh e-Admit cards

on Wednesday in a notification said the examination centres of The National Eligibility cum or (UG) have been either changed or corrected due to Lok Sabha elections.

The candidates have been advised to download their fresh e-Admit Card available on website www.ntaneet.nic.in and report on time at the new examination centre on May 5, 2019.

"Candidates are advised to acquaint themselves with the location of the new examination centre allotted now, so that they don't face any difficulty in reaching," the notice read.

Here's how to download admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official page ntaneet.nic.in and click on "Download Admit Card".

Step 2: Enter application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit.

Step 3: Check the details of your admit card such as roll number, names, categories, signature, date of birth, language of question paper and address of the examination centre.