NTA to conduct JEE, NEET twice a year, exams to be online-based: Javadekar

Good for medical and engineering aspirants across the country! Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the such a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and the National Eligibility cum (NEET) will be conducted twice a year by (NTA) on multiple dates.

While will be conducted in January and April, will be done in February and May, he added.



The National Eligibility Test (NET), a qualifying test for admission in higher educational institutions in the country, would be the first exam to be conducted by the agency in December.

The examinations, which were earlier under the ambit of the Central Board of Secondary will from now on to be conducted by The would also conduct Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT), Javadekar said.



The IITs would continue to conduct Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced exam, he said.



Till now, the CBSE conducted on behalf of the Medical Council Of India and Health Ministry and NET on behalf of the (UGC).

Speaking on NTA, Javadekar said due to growing numbers of aspirants, the examinations will be computer-based to guarantee transparency. There will not be any changes in syllabus, language, nature of questions and fees for these entrance exams.

"The exams will be more secure and at par with international norms. There will be no issues of leakage and it would be more student friendly, open, scientific and a leak-proof system," Javadekar told reporters. An aspirant can apply for one or both the times and best of the score will be taken under consideration, he added.

The examinations will be conducted on multiple dates at a time, over four or five days, so that a student can avail any of the days according to their ease.





The would benefit the students and they would have the option of going to computer centres from August-end to practice for the exams without any fee.



The timetable of the exams to be conducted by NTA would be uploaded on the ministry's website.

The nod for setting up NTA was given by the Union Cabinet and the budget for the same was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last year.

In November 2017 Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved setting up of ' (NTA)' to conduct for higher educational institutions and it was in the month of December last year when the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was given the responsibility of setting up an agency and begin the hiring of subject experts. This agency which came to be known as the as a part of Centre’s one-point agency for conducting all It was then that the agency had said that the first tests would be conducted from December 2018, for the academic year of 2019.

In view of the need to have a specialised body in India like the most advanced countries, the finance minister Arun Jaitley in the Budget speech of 2017-18 had announced setting up of NTA to conduct all entrance examinations for higher educational institutions. The establishment of NTA, an autonomous organisation, will benefit about 4 million (40 lakh) students appearing in various entrance examinations.