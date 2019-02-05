NTA to conduct UGC NET 2019 exam from June 22; registration starts March 1

-
UGC NET 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) in June 2019. Candidates who wish to pursue a career in academics can register online for the UGC-NET 2019 through NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in. The registration process for UGC NET 2019 exam will begin on March 1, 2019, and end on March 30.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the next UGC-NET for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in June 2019. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be of three-hour duration, each.
Check UGC NET 2019 notification here
The candidates can download the admit cards on May 15, 2019, and exam will be conducted in multiple sessions on June 20,21, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28.
The UGC-NET, June 2019 will be based on the new Syllabi, as available on the website of UGC-NET www.ugcnetonline.in.
Direct link for UGC new Syllabi
Here’s all you need to know about UGC NET 2019 here:
|Important Dates
|UGC-NET
|Jun-19
|Mode of examination
|Computer Based
|Registration Dates
|1 - 30 March 2019
|Downloading of Admit Cards
|15-May-19
|Date of examinations
|20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 June 2019
|Date of Announcing Results
|By 9 July 2019