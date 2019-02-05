JUST IN
NTA to conduct UGC NET 2019 exam from June 22; registration starts March 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET for 'Assistant Professor' and for 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both' in June 2019

BS Web Team 

UGC NET 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) in June 2019. Candidates who wish to pursue a career in academics can register online for the UGC-NET 2019 through NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in. The registration process for UGC NET 2019 exam will begin on March 1, 2019, and end on March 30.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the next UGC-NET for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in June 2019. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be of three-hour duration, each.

Check UGC NET 2019 notification here

The candidates can download the admit cards on May 15, 2019, and exam will be conducted in multiple sessions on June 20,21, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28.

The UGC-NET, June 2019 will be based on the new Syllabi, as available on the website of UGC-NET www.ugcnetonline.in.

Direct link for UGC new Syllabi

Here’s all you need to know about UGC NET 2019 here:

Important Dates
UGC-NET Jun-19
Mode of examination Computer Based
Registration Dates 1 - 30 March 2019
Downloading of Admit Cards 15-May-19
Date of examinations 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 June 2019
Date of Announcing Results By 9 July 2019

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 14:49 IST

