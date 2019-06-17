NTA to release ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019 today, check steps to download

AIEEA admit card 2019: The (NTA) is all set to release the AIEEA admit card on Monday. The admit card for (AIEEA) to the agricultural courses at the (ICAR) will be released on the official website at org.in. The ICAR admit card was expected to be out on June 5, but it later got postponed to June 17.

The 2019 will be conducted on July 1. The result will be declared on July 17 after which counselling sessions will begin.

According to a notification issued by ICAR, the delay in the release of was caused due to the extension of date for the correction in the application form.

Steps to download ICAR-AIEEA admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of ICAR at icar.org.in

Click on the link ‘Admit Card’ on the homepage

Enter the required details like registration number, name and date of birth, etc.

Take print out of the for future reference

It is compulsory for candidates to attest photograph, signature and put thumb impression on the admit card

Till last year, the (ICAR) used to conduct AIEEA for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in agriculture universities.

About (NTA)

The (NTA) is an Indian government agency approved by the Union Council of Ministers and was established in November 2017 to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions. The government appointed Vineet Joshi as the first Director-General of the agency. is responsible for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG), National Eligibility Test (NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).