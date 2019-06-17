NTA to release ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019 today, check steps to download

-
ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the ICAR AIEEA admit card on Monday. The admit card for All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to the agricultural courses at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will be released on the official website at icar.org.in. The NTA ICAR admit card was expected to be out on June 5, but it later got postponed to June 17.
The ICAR AIEEA entrance examination 2019 will be conducted on July 1. The result will be declared on July 17 after which counselling sessions will begin.
According to a notification issued by ICAR, the delay in the release of ICAR AIEEA admit card was caused due to the extension of date for the correction in the application form.
Steps to download NTA ICAR-AIEEA admit card 2019:
- Visit the official website of ICAR at icar.org.in
- Click on the link ‘Admit Card’ on the homepage
- Enter the required details like registration number, name and date of birth, etc.
- Take print out of the ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019 for future reference
- It is compulsory for candidates to attest photograph, signature and put thumb impression on the admit card
Till last year, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) used to conduct AIEEA for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in agriculture universities.
About National Testing Agency (NTA)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is an Indian government agency approved by the Union Council of Ministers and was established in November 2017 to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions. The government appointed Vineet Joshi as the first Director-General of the agency. NTA is responsible for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG), National Eligibility Test (NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).