Online Manipal announces a scholarship of 25% for female candidates

Online Manipal has announced a scholarship of 25 per cent for select female applicants of all UGC-entitled online degrees offered by Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ). The initiative aims to give the much-needed support to reinvent themselves by continuing that degree they could not pursue or finish earlier.

The programme has been launched under the "#EmpowerHer initiative" to commemorate International Women’s Day by Online Manipal that looks to help across India realise their potential through UGC-entitled online degrees from Manipal University Jaipur.

In 2022, Online Manipal launched the #EmpowerHer initiative in order to do its part in supporting who wish to make their dreams a reality through .

G Mallikarjuna, Director, Directorate of Online at Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) said, "International Women’s Day is celebrated to recognise and appreciate the achievements of women across social, cultural, political, and economic forums. Today, online degree programmes are seen as one of the key modes of considering the flexibility and convenience they provide.

"Over the past couple of years, we have seen thousands of women learners enroll and excel in our online programmes as it gives them the freedom to juggle between learning and other work-related and personal commitments, with ease," she added.

MUJ’s online degrees are accessible from everywhere and is a good choice for women looking to make their way back into the employable workforce by overcoming the barriers they have had to face. This initiative is seen as a chance for women to rebuild their career and recreate their future, while also not missing out on any of their personal and professional commitments.

Online Manipal is a platform that provides UGC-entitled online undergraduate degrees, postgraduate degrees, and certificate programs offered by top universities and institutes like Manipal Academy of (MAHE), Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), and T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI).