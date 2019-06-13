P Christie takes over as new director of Xavier School of Management

has taken over as the new director of (XLRI) with immediate effect.

The institute's longest serving director handed over the charge to Christie after serving at the post for 16 years.

“It is indeed a privilege to be a part of XLRI and it is a huge responsibility to help shepherd XLRI at this exciting juncture. XLRI’s mission-led growth over seven decades has been guided by four important hallmarks of Jesuit - Excellence, Integrity and Ethics, Holistic Growth of an Individual and Social Consciousness”, Christie said.

Prior to joining XLRI, Christie was the director of Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) in Chennai for 11 years. His association with LIBA goes back to 1999, when he started as assistant professor of Decision Sciences. He went on to serve the institute as its director.

Christie holds an MBA and Ph.D. in Business Administration from St. Louis University in USA with Major in Decision Sciences. He also holds a master’s degree in statistics from Madras Christian College, Chennai. With his vast experience in evaluations and strategic planning he has undertaken several consulting assignments and strategic planning of programmes and organisations in India and abroad.

While reflecting on the leadership change, Abraham said, “I congratulate Christie and wish him the very best in his new role. I am confident that he would successfully spearhead XLRI to be an institution of excellence and management-centric research while nurturing responsible global leaders for the greater common good and a sustainable future.”

TV Nardendran, managing director and CEO at Tata Steel, who is the chairman of the institute’s board of governors, said, “As we bid farewell to Fr. Abraham, we are equally proud to be associated with another stalwart, Christie and welcome him to the XLRI family”.