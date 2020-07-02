JUST IN
Schools in Haryana to reopen from July 27; colleges to remain shut
Decision on NEET, JEE after panel submits report on Friday: HRD minister

While medical entrance exam NEET is scheduled on July 26, engineering entrance exam JEE is scheduled to be held from July 18-23

BS Web Team & PTI 

Parents and students have raised concerns about conducting the exams in July amid concerns over spike in Covid-19 cases

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday that a panel has been asked to review the situation for conducting medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE and submit the recommendations to the ministry by tomorrow.

Parents and students have raised concerns about conducting the exams in July amid concerns over spike in Covid-19 cases.

"Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee consisting of officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations latest by tomorrow," Nishank said.

While medical entrance exam NEET is scheduled on July 26, engineering entrance exam JEE is scheduled to be held from July 18-23.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last week cancelled pending board exams scheduled from July 1 to 15.
First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 16:31 IST

