Decision on NEET, JEE after panel submits report on Friday: HRD minister

Union HRD Minister 'Nishank' said on Thursday that a panel has been asked to review the situation for conducting medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE and submit the recommendations to the ministry by tomorrow.

Parents and students have raised concerns about conducting the exams in July amid concerns over spike in cases.





"Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee consisting of officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations latest by tomorrow," Nishank said.





While medical entrance exam NEET is scheduled on July 26, engineering entrance exam JEE is scheduled to be held from July 18-23.

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) had last week cancelled pending board exams scheduled from July 1 to 15.