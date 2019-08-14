PGIMER BSc Nursing result 2019 declared: Steps to download merit list

-
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has released BSc Nursing result 2019 on its official website - pgimer.edu.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination on August 11, 2019, could visit the official website to check the PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2019.
PGIMER has also released a list of eligible candidates for counselling. On August 19, 2019 eligible candidates must report to the counselling venue by 11 AM as specified in the notification. Candidates are also advised to carry all the necessary documents for the counselling process.
Steps to check PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website for PGIMER admissions
Step 2: Click on the result link provided
Step 3: Download the B.Sc Nursing Result
PGIMER conducted the entrance examination for the BSc Nursing (4 year) programme and the BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) programme.
About PGIMER
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh was set up in 1960 to develop patterns of teaching in postgraduate medical education and attempt to produce specialists in several disciplines of medicine.