PGIMER BSc Nursing result 2019 declared: Steps to download merit list

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical and Research (PGIMER) has released BSc result 2019 on its official website - pgimer.edu.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination on August 11, 2019, could visit the official website to check the BSc Result 2019.

has also released a list of eligible candidates for counselling. On August 19, 2019 eligible candidates must report to the counselling venue by 11 AM as specified in the notification. Candidates are also advised to carry all the necessary documents for the counselling process.

Steps to check BSc Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website for PGIMER admissions

Step 2: Click on the result link provided

Step 3: Download the B.Sc Nursing Result

PGIMER conducted the entrance examination for the BSc Nursing (4 year) programme and the BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) programme.

About PGIMER

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh was set up in 1960 to develop patterns of teaching in postgraduate medical and attempt to produce specialists in several disciplines of medicine.