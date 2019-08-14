JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Results for 2nd, 4th, 6th semesters out; check
Business Standard

PGIMER BSc Nursing result 2019 declared: Steps to download merit list

PGIMER has released a list of eligible candidates for counselling. Here's all you need to know

BS Web Team 

UPTET 2018 results out; steps to apply for 69,000 assistant teachers posts

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has released BSc Nursing result 2019 on its official website - pgimer.edu.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination on August 11, 2019, could visit the official website to check the PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2019.

PGIMER has also released a list of eligible candidates for counselling. On August 19, 2019 eligible candidates must report to the counselling venue by 11 AM as specified in the notification. Candidates are also advised to carry all the necessary documents for the counselling process.

Steps to check PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website for PGIMER admissions

Step 2: Click on the result link provided

Step 3: Download the B.Sc Nursing Result

PGIMER conducted the entrance examination for the BSc Nursing (4 year) programme and the BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) programme.

About PGIMER

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh was set up in 1960 to develop patterns of teaching in postgraduate medical education and attempt to produce specialists in several disciplines of medicine.
First Published: Wed, August 14 2019. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY