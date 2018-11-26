PGIMER MD MS result announced on website, admission starts in January

The results for MD/MS courses of Postgraduate Institute of Medical and Research (PGIMER) 2019 were published on Monday on the official website, edu.in.

admission to all courses will be closed on December 31, 2018. NDTV.com quoted an unnamed official to say more than 10,000 students wrote the entrance examination on November 25. Admission to various postgraduate courses conducted at the is made twice a year. The sessions commence from first January and first July each year.

For PGIMER MD MS result 2018, the scoring is done through customised responses (marked as correct or left blank) with the true answer (correct or incorrect).

There will not be any clinical or practical examination before the PGIMER counseling, reported NDTV.com.

Allocation of various disciplines of MD/MS courses will be done on the basis of a personal counseling, strictly in order of merit in the respective merits lists of the theory examination, said the official notification of PGIMER.

The number of candidates to be called for 1st counseling will be three times the total number of seats to be filled for each category of candidates, provided the candidates fulfill the cut-off points mentioned above.

Candidates are required to secure at least the minimum required percentile in PGIMER 2019 entrance exam in order to become eligible for counselling of PGIMER for MD/MS courses. Candidates whose percentile score is less than the minimum required percentile in PGIMER 2019 result, will not be considered for the further admission process. The minimum qualifying percentile is different for each category.