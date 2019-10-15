PMRF 2019: Last day to apply for Rs 70000 per month govt scholarship

-
Candidates looking to apply for the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship or PMRF scheme have only a few hours left to do so. Today, October 15, 2019, is the last date to apply for the scheme. The scholarship is aimed at attracting the talent pool of the country to doctoral (PhD) programmes of Indian Institutes of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and select Central Universities.
To apply for the scholarship, candidates will have to fill the application form available on dec2019.pmrf.in.
According to the official website, PMRF scholarships are given for carrying out research in cutting edge science and technology domains, with 'focus on national priorities'.
Steps to apply for PMRF December 2019:
Step 1: Go to https://dec2019.pmrf.in/
Step 2: Click on "Apply Now" tab at the top right corner
Step 3: Read the details given and click on "Please click here to apply online" at the bottom of the page to proceed.
Step 4: Fill the form and upload your photograph, CV and other documents asked for
Step 5: Make online payment
Step 6: Submit the final form and save a copy of it
Applicants who fulfill the criteria and are able to get through the selection process will be offered admission to PhD programme in one of IISc/IISERs/IITs and Central Universities with a fellowship of Rs 70,000 per month for the first two years, Rs.75,000 per month for the 3rd year, and Rs.80,000 per month in the 4th and 5th year.