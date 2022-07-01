PSEB Class 10 results 2022: Punjab board likely to declare marks today

PSEB Class 10th Result 2022: The State Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the results for class 10 exams today, July 1, media reports said. Sources in the PSEB told Careers360 that the board will declare the Class 10 results 2022 today, July 1 or else by Monday, July 4. "We will try to announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 by today evening, if not, the Class 10 result 2022 can be announced anytime by Monday," the sources told Careers360.

The PSEB has completed all necessary preparations for the announcement of Matric results 2022, the report said. The PSEB will declare Class 10 results online, on its official website, at pseb.ac.in. The Term 2 Exams for PSEB Class 10 were held from April 29 to May 19, 2022.

The PSEB on Tuesday declared the results for class 12 and recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.96 per cent. The PSEB Class 12 results saw girls performing better with a pass percentage of 97.78 per cent as compared to boys at 96.27 per cent.

Here's how to can check PSEB class 12 result: