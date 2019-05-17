PU CET 2019: Last day to apply for Panjab University Common Entrance Test

PU-CET (PG) registration: Today is the last day to apply for the Common Entrance Test. According to the official website, May 17 is the last date to generate bank challan. The last date to deposit fee in any branch of is May 20.

Candidates will have time till May 23 to upload photograph and signature with rest of the information.

The admit cards for the PU-CET (PG) exam will be available for download from May 29. Candidates will have to login on the official website using his/her login ID and password to download the PU-CET admit card.

The entrance examination for various courses will be held on June 8 and 9. Answer key will be available on the official website cetpg.puchd.ac.in from June 18. The last date of submission of objections to the answer key is June 20. Cross-objections can be raised until June 26.

The will declare results from June 29 to July 1. "The result will be posted on the PU website and the same could be downloaded. No separate result cards will be issued to the candidates by the office," a notification issued by the university states.

The PU-CET (PG) exam is held every year for admissions into various institutes of