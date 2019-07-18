Rajasthan BSTC Allotment result 2019 likely to be out today; check steps

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019: The counselling result of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) is likely to be released today on the official website at bstc2019.org. The BSTC counselling registration for admission to Pre-Diploma in Elementary or DElEd in Rajasthan was conducted from July 5 to 12, 2019.



Coordinator, Pre DElEd. Exam, 2019 & Registrar, Departmental (Education) will declare the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019.

The document verification process will be conducted till July 24, 2019. To secure admission to the allotted seat, selected candidates will have to pay BSTC an allotment fee between July 22 and July 24, 2019. Candidates who cleared the Rajasthan Pre-Diploma in Elementary or Rajasthan DElEd examination 2019, applied online to appear for the Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019 process.

The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 was announced on July 3, 2019. The Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC counselling and allotment is conducted for securing admission to Pre-D.El.Ed course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

About 700,000 candidates took the Rajasthan BSTC exam 2019 and qualifying ones were shortlisted for the Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019 process.

How to check BSTC Allotment Result 2019?