Rajasthan textbook politics: Many changes made, but not ones most needed

Frequent changes over the past few years in Rajasthan's school textbooks have become a perfect example of how politics and ideology are deciding what students do or don't learn, while the more fundamental and necessary revisions in their curriculum that educationists believe could improve the quality of education remain elusive.

According to one estimate, textbooks for classes I to XII in Rajasthan have been changed thrice in the past eight years. Education NGO Pratham's Rajasthan Chapter Managing Trustee K B Kothari says that frequent changes in textbooks create problems ...