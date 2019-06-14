JUST IN
Rajasthan University PG Entrance exam 2019: Admit card out, test today

Students are requested to download the admit card on June 13, 2019 at the official website of Rajasthan University at www.uniraj.ac.in

BS Web Team 

Photo: Shutterstock

Rajasthan University PG Entrance Exams 2019- The Rajasthan University is set to conduct the entrance tests for admissions in postgraduate courses starting June 14, 2019. The test will end on June 22, 2019.

For Rajasthan University PG Entrance Exams 2019 (URATPG – 2019), students will be enrolled on the basis of the merit list. The second phase will start thereafter.

RU has received more than 19,000 applications for admission against over 3,500 seats in 35 departments.

Students were requested to download the admit card on June 13, 2019 i.e a day before the entrance test. Results will be available on 30 June 2019

RU entrance test: How to download admit card for entrance test

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan university

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'URATPG 2019' tab

Step 3: In the given page, clcik on the 'Download Admit Card for Entrance Test through URATPG - 2019' link

Step 4: On the left side of the page, click on 'Application Form'. Select your options from the drop down menu

Click here for direct link

NOTE: Students can address/seek help from the RU counselling centre and principals and vice principals during office hours.

Stay updated for more details at the official website of the University of Rajasthan - www.uniraj.ac.in , or, click here for direct link

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 08:08 IST

