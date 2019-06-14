Rajasthan University PG Entrance exam 2019: Admit card out, test today

-
Rajasthan University PG Entrance Exams 2019- The Rajasthan University is set to conduct the entrance tests for admissions in postgraduate courses starting June 14, 2019. The test will end on June 22, 2019.
For Rajasthan University PG Entrance Exams 2019 (URATPG – 2019), students will be enrolled on the basis of the merit list. The second phase will start thereafter.
RU has received more than 19,000 applications for admission against over 3,500 seats in 35 departments.
Students were requested to download the admit card on June 13, 2019 i.e a day before the entrance test. Results will be available on 30 June 2019
RU entrance test: How to download admit card for entrance test
Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan university
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'URATPG 2019' tab
Step 3: In the given page, clcik on the 'Download Admit Card for Entrance Test through URATPG - 2019' link
Step 4: On the left side of the page, click on 'Application Form'. Select your options from the drop down menu
Click here for direct link
NOTE: Students can address/seek help from the RU counselling centre and principals and vice principals during office hours.
Stay updated for more details at the official website of the University of Rajasthan - www.uniraj.ac.in , or, click here for direct link