RBSE 12th Result 2019 declared: Know toppers' list, pass percentage

RBSE 12 result 2019: RBSE Class 12 results 2019 has been announced by the Board of Secondary (BSER) today at 4 pm. The Board has declared the results for the Science and Commerce streams.

The Class 12 result 2019 is available on RBSE's official websites - and



Of the 257,719 students who appeared in the Science stream board exam, 92.88 per cent students have successfully cleared it. The pass percentage for boys is 91.59 per cent and for girls, it is 95.86 per cent. 91.46 per cent students have cleared the class 12 commerce exam.



Puneet Maheshwari tops Rajasthan Board class 12 exam in science stream.





Subjects with the highest pass percentage in Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce exam:

Hindi - 98.85 per cent

English - 98.46 per cent

Infor Tech - 91.92 per cent

Economics - 96.65 per cent

Maths - 96.66 per cent

The Rajasthan Board is yet to announce dates for RBSE Class 12 arts, Class 10 and Class 8 results. The exams were held in March this year.

Close to a million students are estimated to have appeared for the 12th board exam in Rajasthan. 1.1 million students sat for the 8th board exam, while another million appeared for the class 10 board examinations.

The Rajasthan 5th Board exam results were recently released by the Rajasthan Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RajRMSA) on its official website.

How to check RBSE class 12th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites - or

Step 2: Click on the results link.

Step 3: Enter asked credentials.

Step 4: Download the RBSE Class 12 result

Last year, the were announced on May 23. While 86.60 per cent Science stream students had cleared the exam, the pass percentage for Commerce stream was 91.09 per cent. In Arts stream, pass percentage was 88.92 per cent.

