RBSE admit card 2020 released: Instructions for RBSE 10th and 12th students

-
ALSO READ
RBSE 12th Board exam begins from today: Time table, important instructions
GATE 2020 admit card released by IIT-D: All you need to know
TANCET Admit card out on annauniv.edu: Direct link to download hall ticket
RBI Assistant admit card 2020 to be released today; steps to download
NEET PG Admit Card 2020 released on nbe.edu.in: Steps to download
-
RBSE Admit Card 2020: The Rajasthan Board has released the RBSE admit card 2020 for class 12 and 10 students on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Those preparing for RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th board exams, must note that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, RBSE has increased the number of exam centres. The decision has been taken to help students maintain social distancing while writing exams. The board centres have now been increased to 6,201 as against 5,680 earlier.
More than 2 million students will be attending the RBSE exams 2020.
RBSE 10th exam
RBSE class 10 exams will be held from June 27 to June 30.
RBSE 10th Datesheet 2020:
June 29 - Social Science
June 30 - Maths
RBSE 12th exam
Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board exams should note that the RBSE 12th exam will be conducted from June 18 to June 30.
RBSE 12th Datesheet 2020:
June 18 - Maths
June 19 - Information Technology and Programming
June 22 - Geography
June 23 - Home Science
June 24 - Painting
June 25 - Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, other languages
June 26 - Sanskrit
June 27 - English Literature
June 29 - Dance, other vocational subjects
June 30 - Psychology
About Rajasthan Board
The Rajasthan Board was established by the state government in 1957 in Jaipur. The Board, presently headquartered in Ajmer, conducts and evaluates 8th, 10th and 12th class exams. Apart from Ajmer, the board has offices in most of the districts including Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur.