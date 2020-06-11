RBSE admit card 2020 released: Instructions for RBSE 10th and 12th students

RBSE Admit Card 2020: The Rajasthan Board has released the RBSE admit card 2020 for class 12 and 10 students on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Those preparing for RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th board exams, must note that in view of the pandemic, RBSE has increased the number of exam centres. The decision has been taken to help students maintain social distancing while writing exams. The board centres have now been increased to 6,201 as against 5,680 earlier.

More than 2 million students will be attending the RBSE exams 2020.

RBSE 10th exam

RBSE class 10 exams will be held from June 27 to June 30.

RBSE 10th Datesheet 2020:

June 29 - Social Science

June 30 - Maths

RBSE 12th exam

Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board exams should note that the RBSE 12th exam will be conducted from June 18 to June 30.

RBSE 12th Datesheet 2020:

June 18 - Maths

June 19 - Information Technology and Programming

June 22 - Geography

June 23 - Home Science

June 24 - Painting

June 25 - Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, other languages

June 26 - Sanskrit

June 27 - English Literature

June 29 - Dance, other vocational subjects

June 30 - Psychology

About Rajasthan Board

The Rajasthan Board was established by the state government in 1957 in Jaipur. The Board, presently headquartered in Ajmer, conducts and evaluates 8th, 10th and 12th class exams. Apart from Ajmer, the board has offices in most of the districts including Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur.